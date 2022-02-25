Critical Survey: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and NLS Pharmaceutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

NLS Pharmaceutics has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 848.15%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and NLS Pharmaceutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $37.44 million 1.17 -$3.34 million ($0.04) -74.00 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A

NLS Pharmaceutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -1.43% 0.37% 0.19% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats NLS Pharmaceutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

