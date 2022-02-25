Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $56.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matador Resources traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $46.53. 32,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $254,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.55.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

