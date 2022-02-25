PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $39.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.45, but opened at $37.03. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 7,292 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,349,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.