Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Get Bruker alerts:

BRKR opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a 12-month low of $56.93 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.