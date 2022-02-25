Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €165.17 ($187.69).

SU stock opened at €134.92 ($153.32) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.10. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

