MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00. The stock had previously closed at $887.86, but opened at $980.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $947.79, with a volume of 24,849 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,433.15. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of 650.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

