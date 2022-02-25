John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. The company traded as low as $107.20 and last traded at $107.29, with a volume of 2708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.72.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,752,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,320,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.14.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

