Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) will report sales of $368.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $384.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Daseke reported sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $11.33 on Friday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $708.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

