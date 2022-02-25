STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 323.50 ($4.40) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 345.77. STV Group has a 52 week low of GBX 307 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($5.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £151.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.
About STV Group (Get Rating)
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
