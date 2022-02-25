SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SFQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.30 ($19.66).

Shares of SFQ opened at €10.66 ($12.11) on Monday. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €10.46 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $483.96 million and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

