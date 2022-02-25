Investors Buy High Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

