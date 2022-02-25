National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$92.02.

TSE:BNS opened at C$88.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$91.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$74.16 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

