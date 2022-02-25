TotalEnergies SE Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.95) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of TTE opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

