Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. cut their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$500.26 million and a PE ratio of 36.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

