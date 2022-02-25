Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.