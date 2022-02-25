Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 380.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after acquiring an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,302 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.