Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$500.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.