National Bank Financial Comments on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.61.

Shares of TD opened at C$102.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$101.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

