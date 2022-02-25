Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,332% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.
Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.
IDYA stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.76.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
