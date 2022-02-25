Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,332% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDYA stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $538.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.