Latch Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the average daily volume of 554 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $5.04 on Friday. Latch has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the fourth quarter valued at $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Latch by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latch by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 432,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at $58,083,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

