KeyCorp Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PZZA. Northcoast Research raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

