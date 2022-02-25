Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($15.46) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($15.46) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $30.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.43.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.40. Novavax has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,873,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

