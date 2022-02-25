Insider Buying: Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Purchases £710.36 in Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider David Hardie bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($16.37) per share, for a total transaction of £710.36 ($966.08).
Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,156 ($15.72) on Friday. Murray International Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,038 ($14.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,169.24.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
