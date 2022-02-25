United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Internet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

UDIRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. United Internet has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

