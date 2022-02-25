Insider Buying: Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Buys £53,004 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($72,084.86).

Shares of VCT opened at GBX 1,849 ($25.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,376.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.01. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,835 ($24.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99).

Get Victrex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 96.14 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

About Victrex (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.