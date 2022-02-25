Truist Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $9.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.08. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

