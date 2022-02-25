The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) Insider Buys £23,950 in Stock

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($6.51) per share, with a total value of £23,950 ($32,571.74).

Nicholas Macpherson GCB also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Nicholas Macpherson GCB bought 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.81) per share, with a total value of £25,050 ($34,067.73).

LON:SAIN opened at GBX 465 ($6.32) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 515.80. The stock has a market cap of £817.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75. The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 435 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 3.38 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

About Scottish American Investment (Get Rating)

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

