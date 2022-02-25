Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

SHLX opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.11). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,857,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after buying an additional 726,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

