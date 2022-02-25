National Bankshares Increases Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YRI. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.31. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 32.55. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$39,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$871,740.48. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 619,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,492,541.80. Insiders sold a total of 204,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,301 in the last ninety days.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

