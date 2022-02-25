Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $623.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $850,481 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.