Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
NYSE:FSP opened at $5.61 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $583.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.87.
About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)
