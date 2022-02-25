Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.