Analyzing hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) and Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) and hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Where Food Comes From and hopTo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Where Food Comes From 12.75% 21.11% 13.84% hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Where Food Comes From and hopTo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Where Food Comes From 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of Where Food Comes From shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Where Food Comes From has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Where Food Comes From and hopTo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Where Food Comes From $20.08 million 3.31 $1.38 million $0.45 24.16 hopTo $3.64 million 2.42 $690,000.00 $0.05 9.34

Where Food Comes From has higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Where Food Comes From, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Where Food Comes From beats hopTo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc. engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other. The Verification and Certification segment sell validation solutions, consulting services, and hardware. The Software Sales and Related Consulting segment offers products via a SaaS model and web-hosting services. The company was founded by John Saunders and Leann Saunders in 1998 and is headquartered in Castle Rock, CO.

hopTo Company Profile

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

