Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $935.14 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $935.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.