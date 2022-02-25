Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,635 ($35.84) and last traded at GBX 2,655 ($36.11). Approximately 325,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 137,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,745 ($37.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 24.04. The stock has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 182.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,841.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,798.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pershing Square’s payout ratio is 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

