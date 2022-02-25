Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. 68,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 53,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Get Fobi Ai alerts:

Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fobi Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fobi Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.