Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Shares Down 3.2%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 297,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 144,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Worksport in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
The company has a market cap of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.26.
About Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)
Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada.
