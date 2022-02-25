Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Shares Up 3.4%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.82. 271,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 353,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Jushi from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

