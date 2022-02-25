Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 550,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. Digi International has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

