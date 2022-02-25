Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,736. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.38.

Several analysts recently commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

