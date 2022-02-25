Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Cumulus Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 32,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,303. The firm has a market cap of $215.38 million, a P/E ratio of -210.10 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

