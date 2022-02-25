Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 1.8%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,850.00 and last traded at $2,017.08. Approximately 413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,054.92.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,710.79.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

