Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. 2,493,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,861. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.