Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,861. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

