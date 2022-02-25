Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.
NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,861. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
