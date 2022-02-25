Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Dell Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $55.84. 6,473,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,177. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.49 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

