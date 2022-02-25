Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Trading Down 9.9%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.91. 2,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rotork has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

