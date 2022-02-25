Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $419,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,249 shares of company stock worth $4,406,695 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 459,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

