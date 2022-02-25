Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 2,654,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

