Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.
Floor & Decor stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 2,654,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
