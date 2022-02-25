Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 5,733,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 1,685,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a market cap of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 485,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 313,509 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

