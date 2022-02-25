TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Trading Up 2.3%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 97,647 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 50,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €15.00 ($17.05) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.