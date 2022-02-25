Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:VYYRF) Shares Up 6.5%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYYRF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 31,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 18,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYYRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (VYYRF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.